NXT TV Preview (8/30): Roode Looks To Settle Unfinished Business With Strong

WWE returns this evening with the latest episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network.
WWE.com is hyping the following heading into tonight's show:
WWE NXT preview, Aug. 30, 2017: Bobby Roode looks to settle unfinished business with Roderick Strong
Bobby Roode aims to put an end to his rivalry with Roderick Strong when the two foes go head-to-head. Plus, new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre makes his first appearance since winning the title at TakeOver: Brooklyn III and suffering a post-match assault at the hands of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.
WWE NXT Preview : Quick Hits
* Bobby Roode has unfinished business with Roderick Strong * NXT Champion Drew McIntyre makes first appearance since TakeOver: Brooklyn III
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.