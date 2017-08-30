WWE SmackDown Live Viewership Drops This Week (8/29)

Sponsored Links



The Tuesday, August 29th episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw a decrease in viewership this week, according to figures released by Showbuzz Daily.

This week's edition of SmackDown Live averaged 2.455 million viewers for the USA Network, down from an average of 2.685 million viewers for last week's show.

SmackDown Live this week featured a main event of Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal and Rusev, as well as the continuation of the A.J. Styles U.S. Open Challenge.