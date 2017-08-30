Kurt Angle Teases Future WWE Match Against Seth Rollins

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle continued his ongoing WWE 2K18 feud with Seth Rollins by teasing an actual real match between the two in a new post today on social media.

Angle took to his official Instagram page on Wednesday morning and posted a photo of the two together at a past WWE 2K18 promotional event, alluding to the start of their storyline drama, which began with the original WWE 2K18 trailer where Rollins "destroyed" the WWE Archives, which included various memorabilia of past legends, such as Angle.

"Angle vs Rollins," wrote the current RAW General Manager as part of the caption that accompanied the aforementioned photo. "Could it happen some day??? Maybe. Maybe not."

Angle continued, remembering to show some love to the pre-order offer for the new WWE video game produced by 2K Sports. "But it WILL happen in WWE 2k18 if you pre order. #itsdamntrue #wwe2k18 #wwe."

WWE 2K18, featuring Seth Rollins on the cover, hits stores on October 17 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.