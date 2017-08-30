Kurt Angle Teases Future WWE Match Against Seth Rollins

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 30, 2017 - 7:49pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle continued his ongoing WWE 2K18 feud with Seth Rollins by teasing an actual real match between the two in a new post today on social media.

Angle took to his official Instagram page on Wednesday morning and posted a photo of the two together at a past WWE 2K18 promotional event, alluding to the start of their storyline drama, which began with the original WWE 2K18 trailer where Rollins "destroyed" the WWE Archives, which included various memorabilia of past legends, such as Angle.

"Angle vs Rollins," wrote the current RAW General Manager as part of the caption that accompanied the aforementioned photo. "Could it happen some day??? Maybe. Maybe not."

Angle continued, remembering to show some love to the pre-order offer for the new WWE video game produced by 2K Sports. "But it WILL happen in WWE 2k18 if you pre order. #itsdamntrue #wwe2k18 #wwe."

WWE 2K18, featuring Seth Rollins on the cover, hits stores on October 17 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.