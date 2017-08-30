Rumors: Jinder Mahal's HIAC Opponent; Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Sponsored Links



-- On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez speculated that next week's #1 contender match between Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura could see Orton win the match and go on to challenge Mahal next month, pushing out a Nakamura/Jinder rematch several weeks.

-- With the next WWE Smackdown PPV not until October, there is plenty of time to set up the competitors in the "Hell in a Cell" match and the suggestion was that Nakamura/Mahal could happen there with Orton facing Rusev.

-- As noted before, the plan as of last week was for Rusev and Orton to begin a program, despite the nine second match at SummerSlam. As a result, it's possible we could see Rusev interfere in any potential Orton vs. Mahal title match.