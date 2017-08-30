Rumors: Jinder Mahal's HIAC Opponent; Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 30, 2017 - 8:02pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez speculated that next week's #1 contender match between Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura could see Orton win the match and go on to challenge Mahal next month, pushing out a Nakamura/Jinder rematch several weeks.

-- With the next WWE Smackdown PPV not until October, there is plenty of time to set up the competitors in the "Hell in a Cell" match and the suggestion was that Nakamura/Mahal could happen there with Orton facing Rusev.

-- As noted before, the plan as of last week was for Rusev and Orton to begin a program, despite the nine second match at SummerSlam. As a result, it's possible we could see Rusev interfere in any potential Orton vs. Mahal title match.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.