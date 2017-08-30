Shelton Benjamin Comments On WWE Return Following SmackDown Live Debut

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin made his long-awaited return in front of the WWE Universe at Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, picking up a win in his first match back with the company.

Benjamin teamed up with Chad Gable and the two defeated former NXT World Tag-Team Champions The Ascension.

Following his successful televised return to WWE last night, Benjamin took to social media to comment on the experience.

"The road back [is] tough," wrote Benjamin via his official Twitter page on Wednesday morning. "Full of physical/mental high/lows. To hear the roar of the @WWEUniverse tonight made it all worth It."

Additionally, WWE posted about Shelton Benjamin's big return at last night's SmackDown Live on their official Instagram page. "Ain't no stopping Shelton Benjamin after his successful SmackDown Live in-ring return! #GoldStandard," read the post, which you can view, along with Benjamin's tweet, below.

