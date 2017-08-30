WWE Celebrates "National Beach Day" With Photo Gallery, Finn Balor/WWE 2K18

Sponsored Links



- As noted, IGN unveiled part three of their WWE 2K18 roster reveal today. In addition to announcing 41 new playable WWE Superstars, the gaming website also released Finn Balor's WWE 2K18 ring entrance video. You can check that out above. WWE 2K18, featuring Seth Rollins on the cover, will be available in stores for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 starting October 17th.

- WWE celebrated "National Beach Day" today with a brand new photo gallery of WWE Superstars and Divas at the beach. Check out the complete photo gallery, which features Maryse, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Emma, Bianca Belair, Nikki Bella and others, at WWE.com.