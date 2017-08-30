Eli Drake Comments On Whether Or Not GFW Should Bring Back Alberto El Patron

Sponsored Links



GFW World Champion Eli Drake, the man who served as the successor to former champion Alberto El Patron after he was stripped of the title and suspended by the promotion, recently addressed whether or not he feels the promotion should bring back the well-known Superstar.

The reigning GFW World Champion spoke about the subject when asked by our friend Raj Giri from WrestlingInc.com during a GFW media conference call held on Wednesday afternoon.

"I don't know whether we should have him back or not," said Drake during today's call. "Now, am I gonna dig too deep into that? Probably not. Everybody knows all the stuff that's gone down. All the controversy. All that stuff."

Drake went on to say that he personally feels the promotion can do without El Patron right now, but wouldn't rule out a potential return at some point in the future.

"Personally, I think for now we can do without it," said an honest Eli Drake. "But aside from that, who knows what the future holds?"

GFW's first-ever Unified World Heavyweight Champion, Alberto El Patron, was suspended by the promotion back on July 12th as a result of his highly-publicized, alleged domestic violence incident at an airport with his former fiancee' Paige.

On August 14th, the promotion stripped him of the title and held a 20-man Gauntlet Match on the August 24th episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, which Eli Drake won.