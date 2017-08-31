Names Being Discussed for 2018 Hall of Fame Headliner; News on This Week's Smackdown

-- The first rumor on a headliner name for the 2018 Hall of Fame in New Orleans is Dave Bautista - known in the WWE as simply Batista. Of course, if Undertaker or The Rock ever decide that they want to go into the Hall of Fame, they would immediately become the favorite as a headiner for any potential future Hall of Fame.

-- Smackdown on 8/29 in Little Rock had much of its seats heavily tarped and blocked off due to attendance being on 3500. Officials positioned people on one side of the ring in view of the camera to give the illusion that it was a packed arena.

