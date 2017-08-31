GFW: Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight (8/31)

Global Force Wrestling (GFW) returns on Pop TV tonight with the latest weekly episode of Impact Wrestling.

Tonight's show is scheduled to feature the in-ring return of "The Canadian Destroyer" Petey Williams after an eight-year absence from the promotion, as well as the "Championship Celebration" of the new GFW World Champion Eli Drake.

Additionally, Impact Wrestling this evening will feature the latest on Bobby Lashley and American Top Team (ATT), and a tag-team contest pitting Fallah Bahh and Bokara against O.V.E. (Ohio Versus Everything).




