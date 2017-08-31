Jericho Talks About Styles-Owens Botched PPV Finish Affecting His Surprise Return

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the reason why he was added to a triple-threat match with AJ Styles and Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship for his surprise return on SmackDown Live after the WWE Battleground pay-per-view: "The idea was for me to work with AJ on Tuesday, do nothing with Kevin. And then the match happened on the Sunday and they legitimately screwed it up, it happens sometimes. Whatever happened didn't work. That's why they did the triple threat, because they had to get the belt back on AJ because of the screw-up over the weekend."

On the botched finish at Battleground ultimately not mattering because he was going to be in Richmond, Virginia anyway for a commitment to Southpaw Regional Wrestling: "It ended up working out great. It was the classic Vince line of taking a negative and turn it into a positive. And it was a great appearance, the match was great, the promo was great. It was a lot of fun."

