HHH On First Take & SportsCenter (Photos), Roderick Strong Talks NXT Plans

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 31, 2017 - 10:58am
- Following last night's episode of NXT TV, WWE.com posted an exclusive video interview with Roderick Strong, who talks about settling one rivalry while beginning another this week. Check out the Roderick Strong interview above.

- WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque appeared on ESPN SportsCenter and ESPN First Take on Thursday morning to promote the first-ever Mae Young Classic, which has begun rolling out via the WWE Network this week. "The Game" posted the following on his official Twitter page to promote his appearance.




