Video: Triple H Makes Offer To Ronda Rousey, Talks Mayweather vs. McGregor

Sponsored Links



As noted earlier today, WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque appeared on both ESPN SportsCenter and ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday morning to promote the first-ever Mae Young Classic tournament, which began rolling out on the WWE Network this week.

During the interview, "The Game" spoke about what WWE can learn from the recent mega-promotion leading into and coming out of the Showtime Boxing PPV fight between pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather Jr. and the only simultaneous two-weight UFC World Champion in history, Conor McGregor.

"I think from a promotional standpoint they did a lot of things right," said HHH during the show this morning. "They found two personalities and that's really what this is all about. Floyd will be the first guy to tell you that it's personalities that sells fights, it's what he does, he changed himself from 'Pretty Boy Floyd' to 'Money Mayweather' and that was based around WWE and the culture of changing Hulk Hogan to 'Hollywood Hulk Hogan,' and reinventing yourself. He invented that persona. McGregor created a persona, a lot of it having to do around what, kind of, WWE does and also what Mayweather does.

"When you have personalities like that and you put them in a ring with that type of conflict - it's what we do no a daily basis. But they did it very well. It was a moment in time that I don't think you can replicate. The great things is, I think what people where afraid of was that it wouldn't deliver. I think it did deliver. I think people got an entertaining 10 round fight, it ended up where the educated person would imagine that it'd end up, but I think it was entertaining and it delivered on a lot of levels."

Also during the interview, Triple H offered former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey an opportunity to work with WWE, if it is something she is interested in.

"Ronda has been a huge fan of WWE her whole life," said HHH. "She has been very adamant about that. She has done plenty of stuff with us before, I think you're watching a clip of her throwing me that I don't know why you're showing, but yeah she tends to throw me around when I see her - but she's a huge fan. I think she's a huge fan and I think it's something she's definitely interested.

"I'll throw it out right now, if she's interested I'll give her the opportunity. But we're all about personalities and that's what she brings to the table. I think she has shown it, and you have seen, she has shown it in Hollywood, she has shown it everywhere. Her personality would drive fan interest."

Check out Triple H's appearance on ESPN's "First Take" above, or at YouTube.com.