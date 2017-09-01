GFW News & Notes: Alberto El Patron to Return; More on Low Ki's Departure

Sponsored Links



-- In a follow-up to GFW wrestler Low Ki leaving the promotion over creative differences, the situation was that he was scheduled to be in a program with Alberto El Patron over the title. However, when Alberto was suspended, GFW officials wanted to move Low Ki to the X-Division multi-person match at Bound for Glory. He saw it as a downgrade, complained and quit.

-- As for Alberto El Patron, he is scheduled to return to GFW for the November TV tapings. This despite the fact that Jim Cornette wished him the best while at the same time sort of buried him on TV. The original plan for his return was for Alberto to return as a heel who would be pissed at the company for suspending him.

