Backstage News on Baron Corbin, Reason for Recent Quick Title Changes

-- Despite rumors impying that John Cena may have been behind Baron Corbin's recent change in fortunes, it appears that is not the case. While it's unclear what the tipping point was, Corbin's conduct on Twitter did him no favors - particularly with his fellow wrestlers - and there does appear to have been a situation that happened a few weeks ago that took place outside the ring involving Corbin.

-- With short title reigns for The New Day, Sasha Banks and Akira Tozawa, the feeling is that Vince McMahon is in one his phases where he wants to do quick title changes as often as possible. With all three cases, it's clear that Vince wanted the heels as champions and only had them drop the title on TV to get people talking.




