Clarification on Undertaker Backstage at SummerSlam; News on Lawler/Elias Segment

-- Despite what Jerry Lawler recently claimed in an interview, Undertaker being backstage at SummerSlam had nothing to do with the WWE 2K18 video game. It sounds like Lawler was simply asked the question, didn't really know why Taker was backstage, and took a guess. Taker was probably just there to hang out backstage and watch the event, as it is the company's second biggest event of the year.

-- Speaking of Lawler, he was always planned to be involved in the segment with Elias on Raw, even before he took over color commentating duties with Booker T unable to fly in. With Raw being held in Memphis, it seemed natural for Lawler to play a protagonist against Elias and as judged by the response, it went over huge.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com