WWE Announces Big Show vs. Braun Strowman Cage Match For Monday's RAW
On Friday, WWE announced a steel cage match for this coming Monday night's edition of RAW.
Big Show vs. Braun Strowman will go one-on-one inside of a steel cage in one of two confirmed main events for Monday's show.
As previously reported, Jeff Hardy won a Battle Royal at this past Monday night's RAW, earning a shot at The Miz and the WWE Intercontinental Championship on next week's show.
