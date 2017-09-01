WWE Announces Big Show vs. Braun Strowman Cage Match For Monday's RAW

On Friday, WWE announced a steel cage match for this coming Monday night's edition of RAW.

Big Show vs. Braun Strowman will go one-on-one inside of a steel cage in one of two confirmed main events for Monday's show.

As previously reported, Jeff Hardy won a Battle Royal at this past Monday night's RAW, earning a shot at The Miz and the WWE Intercontinental Championship on next week's show.

