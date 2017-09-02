Latest Update on WWE's UK Tournament; Xavier Woods Not Expected to be Out Long

Sponsored Links



-- The current plan for the WWE UK show is for it to air before the end of the year. Originally, the tapings were set to happen in June and at present, there is still no official date for when they will begin. According to reports, there are "a lot of things to work out", including the fact that the original UK tournament caused the company to lose a significant amount of money.

-- Xavier Woods is not expected to be sidelined for too long with his sprained left MCL, with most guesses being a few weeks of missed action. Becky Lynch suffered a similar injury recently and ended up actually working through it.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com