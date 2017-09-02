Possible Reason Asuka Not Return to NXT; Ciampa Undergoes Multiple Surgeries

Sponsored Links



-- Tommaso Ciampa not only underwent ACL knee surgery but he also had two other unrelated surgeries over the past three months. His arm is currently in a sling and he might have also had a procedure done on his neck, which has been bad going back many years.

-- The decision has been made to move Asuka to the main roster once her broken collarbone heals. This is the reason WWE had her vacate the title instead of going back to NXT and losing it as it allows them to continue the undefeated streak gimmick. As reported before, there have been rumblings that the winner of the Mae Young tournament would end up being the new NXT champion, but as of this time, WWE has not made that official.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com