WWE Announces New Spanish-Language Show Called "WWE Saturday Night"

WWE and FOX Sports Mexico officially announced details on a new weekly Spanish-language show called "WWE Saturday Night."

FOX Sports Mexico and WWE announce exclusive new weekly program, WWE Saturday Night

MEXICO CITY and STAMFORD, Conn. — FOX Sports Mexico and WWE today announced the launch of a new weekly Spanish-language show: WWE Saturday Night, featuring the best action and family-friendly entertainment from WWE, beginning tomorrow, September 2, at 9 p.m. CDT on FOX Sports 2.

Distributed throughout Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, WWE Saturday Night features thrilling highlights and pivotal moments from WWE flagship programs Raw and SmackDown LIVE, as well as from WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series. WWE Saturday Night is presented by well-known FOX Sports Latin America broadcasters Verónica Rodríguez and Jimena Sánchez, and also includes exclusive interviews with WWE Superstars and social media features, giving viewers in Latin America a unique, localized WWE experience. Additionally, WWE Saturday Night will be available on-demand through the FOX app to authenticated FOX Sports subscribers.

“We are very excited to launch this new project with WWE that we have been working on for many months,” said Ernesto López, Senior Vice President, FOX Sports Mexico production and programming. “We are confident that WWE Saturday Night will strengthen our relationship with a great brand like WWE while also delivering unique and spectacular content to our viewers.”

“We are excited to partner with FOX Sports Latin America to deliver new, localized content throughout the region and expand our reach,” said Joaquin Del Rivero, WWE Vice President & General Manager, Latin America. “WWE Saturday Night offers a premier destination for FOX Sports Latin America’s viewers to enjoy WWE’s blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment.”