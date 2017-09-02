Reason Why Rusev & Lana Aren't Working This Weekend's WWE Live Events

WWE Superstars Rusev and Lana aren't scheduled for this weekend's WWE SmackDown Live house shows, as the two appear to have some time off.

According to the official Instagram page of Lana, the real-life married couple are currently in Bulgaria and may even be doing some filming for the next season of Total Divas.

Lana posted the following photos and clips of herself in a bikini milking a cow, tagging the WWE / E! reality show, as well as plugging her YouTube channel and the official Instagram page for E! Entertainment.




