Emma Talks About Massive Social Media Following, WrestleMania Aspirations

WWE Superstar Emma recently spoke with NewsHub.co.nz for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how she broke into the pro wrestling business: "I fell in love with wrestling. I remember thinking that 'There must be some way I can learn how to do this' and I never snapped out of that mind-set. I found an independent wrestling school, learned my trade and just went from there - now I'm here in the WWE."

On looking forward to WrestleMania and appreciating the journey in getting there: "The roller coaster that is the wrestling world - the injuries, the matches that I will never forget, all of that is just part of the journey to where I become women's champion and wrestle at Wrestlemania. At that point, I can look back and just be so thankful and satisfied with everything I have done to get to that moment."

On how social media has, and continues to helped her career: "There are so many talented females on our roster, so yes, it can be hard to stand out, but in saying that I have one of the biggest social media following on the entire WWE roster. It has really worked for me recently because of my fans, the comments I had been getting from them made me react to it and you can see it's really paid off in the last few weeks. It's about time too, the whole '#GiveEmmaAChance' thing is real. I mean when do I get my chance at the championship, I have never had that and it just goes to show how social media can help."

Check out the complete Emma interview at NewsHub.co.nz.




