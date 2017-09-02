Sasha Banks On Why She Missed Mae Young Classic, Working In NXT vs. WWE

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently appeared as a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the differences in working in NXT and the WWE main roster: "We kind of always knew where we were going [in NXT], so it helped me prepare and think about it ahead of time about how can I make this better. But when I go to Raw, it’s legit like I have no clue what I am doing so I don’t even know what to prepare for. I get handed something and told something and am like ‘okay, I have one hour to get ... okay let’s just do it.’ Honestly, I wish we had the opportunity to know what we are doing in the next three months."

On not attending the Mae Young Classic due to being in Australia doing WWE P.R. work: "How am I not a part of this?’ I can’t believe they booked it like that."

