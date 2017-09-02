GFW: Impact Wrestling Viewership Sees Significant Decline This Week (8/31)

Sponsored Links



The Thursday, August 31st episode of GFW: Impact Wrestling finished with 268,000 viewers on Pop TV, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The 268k figure marks a pretty significant decline in viewership compared to last week's show, as the August 24th episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 296,000 viewers, marking a drop of 28,000 viewers for this past Thursday's program.

For the first time in quite a while, GFW and Pop TV failed to make the Cable Top 150 list for the week, as the Impact Wrestling viewership for Thursday night wasn't enough to make the cut. Last week's show placed at number 135 on the Cable Top 150 list.

This week's edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV featured GFW World Heavyweight Champion Eli Drake and Chris Adonis defeating Eddie Edwards and Johnny Impact in the main event. The show was the first episode to feature Drake as the GFW Champion.