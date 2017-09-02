Video: Ric Flair Returns With Another Health Update: "I Ain't Dead Yet! WOOOO!"

Sponsored Links



The latest update on "The Nature Boy" is another positive one.

As Ric Flair continues to recover from health issues that led to him being hospitalized and forced to undergo surgery a couple of weeks ago, the updates on his condition have been coming from family members, such as his fiancée, Wendy Barlow and daughter, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

The only two-time WWE Hall Of Famer did resurface on Twitter this past Thursday for the first time since being hospitalized in serious condition on August 12th.

"Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were," wrote Flair via his official Twitter page. "Naitch WILL be back!"

On Saturday, the former leader of the Four Horsemen dusted off another social media channel -- his official Instagram page.

Flair posted a new video earlier today updating fans on his health once again, which prompted WWE.com to put out another article with the latest news. In addition to the video clip, which you can check out via his Instagram post embedded below, "Naitch" also wrote the following caption:

"I'm backkkk! Thanks to everyone for the support these past couple weeks. Just when you thought you could count out 'The Naitch,' guess what? I ain't dead yet mother f**ckers! WOOOOO!"