-- On rumors that she could be a possible replacement for JBL on Smackdown Live, Renee Young tweeted the following:

While I truly appreciate all of the support on this,I would just like to remind everyone that I was never very good at commentary for NXT https://t.co/aQpysHDx6o — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) September 3, 2017

-- Carmella and the injured Big Cass announced via Twitter that they have purchased a new house: