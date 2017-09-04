WWE Raw Preview: Strowman vs. Big Show, Miz vs. Jeff Hardy, Cena/Reigns, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is tonight's Raw preview:

Big Show to battle Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage Match

Can Big Show end Strowman’s seemingly unstoppable rampage, or will The Monster Among Men send a grisly message to The Beast Incarnate, who will no doubt be paying close attention to the carnage?

Will Jeff Hardy become a five-time Intercontinental Champion on Raw?

By tossing Jason Jordan over the top rope in the final moments of last week’s 15-Man Battle Royal, Jeff Hardy punched his ticket to an Intercontinental Championship showdown against The Miz on Raw, a match that could propel The Charismatic Enigma to his fifth reign with the illustrious title.

Can we expect more fireworks between John Cena and Roman Reigns?

The Cenation Leader and The Big Dog were somewhat civil when they triumphantly teamed up against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson moments after their verbal joust, but something tells us the next time these two rivals see each other, they’ll trade more than just insults.

Nia Jax makes major Raw Women's Championship statement

As Nia Jax hoisted the triumphant “Goddess” onto her shoulder after her victory over Sasha Banks, Alexa’s imposing would-be ally sent the new titleholder crashing to the canvas, seizing the moment to hold Bliss’ new title above her own head. How will Alexa deal with Nia on Raw? Moreover, how will The Boss bounce back after once again failing to retain the Raw Women’s Championship?

What’s next for Emma?

Well, we all might have to #GiveEmmaAChance after what transpired Monday night, when the bitter Superstar earned a surprise victory over decorated veteran Mickie James. This marks Emma’s first one-on-one victory since May of last year, and her triumph could be a new beginning for the former fan-favorite. Will Emma gain more momentum this week?