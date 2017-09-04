WWE Announces JBL's Replacement; More Announcing Changes

-- WWE.com announced that Corey Graves will be stepping in to replace JBL on Smackdown Live via a tweet (shown below). Also revealed was that Nigel McGuinness will take over Graves' duties on 205 Live WWE Main Event and Graves will continue to appear on Raw as well.

BREAKING: @WWEGraves will take over for @JCLayfield on #SDLive starting tomorrow; @McGuinnessNigel will step in for #205Live and #MainEvent !

-- The company's website then posted:

As first announced on WWE's Twitter page, Corey Graves will be joining the SmackDown LIVE commentary team, replacing JBL who opted to leave his position at the desk late last week to pursue his new opportunity as a Beyond Sport Global Ambassador.

Graves will now commentate both Raw and SmackDown LIVE, while Nigel McGuinness will take over Graves' commentary duties on 205 Live and WWE Main Event.

