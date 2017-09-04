Strowman Vows To Take WWE Universal Title From Brock Lesnar With "No Mercy"

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently spoke with Omaha World Herald for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On what is next for him: "Next is taking that title from Brock Lesnar. With no mercy. It's no difference from any match to this. Give the crowd everything I have. The Monster will prevail."

On the fans' reactions: "Oh man, that's the whole thing. That's everything. I talked with some of the older guys, the veterans and stuff. I can see why no one ever wants to leave this business. When you hit a big move or your music hits and you go out and 12,000 people lose their minds. I just gave myself goosebumps thinking about it. There's no feeling that can match that. The power that you feel. I'm in control. Everyone's looking at me. This is my time. It's one of a kind."

On if there is anyone in particular he still wants to compete against: "Everyone. Send 'em all at the same time. I'm here to fight and here to put on a show."

Check out the complete Braun Strowman interview at Omaha.com.