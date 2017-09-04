Kickoff Match Announced for Tonight's Raw

Sponsored Links



-- WWE announced the following for tonight's Raw:

Per Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, John Cenawill kick off Raw by going one-on-one with The Olympic Hero’s son, Jason Jordan, when Raw hits the air at 8/7 C on USA Network.

This is a massive opportunity for Jordan, who has been trying to make his mark on Team Red after the Raw GM was revealed as his father back in July.

Meanwhile, Cena is coming off a heated verbal exchange with Roman Reigns that was far more personal than anyone expected. With his forthcoming dream match against The Big Dog less than three weeks away, will The Cenation Leader be able to concentrate on his match tonight? Furthermore, Reigns will be keeping a close eye on this first-time-ever bout.

