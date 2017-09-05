WWE Announces Raw on Christmas and New Year's Day Will be Live

-- With both Christmas and New Year's falling on a Monday this year, WWE announced that both shows will air live for the first time ever. Normally, the company ends up taping the shows in advance and airing it on those days.

Prepare to celebrate the holidays with WWE this year as Raw broadcasts LIVE on Christmas night, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

This marks the first time that WWE will present Monday night’s hottest show live on the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. These unprecedented broadcasts aim to best serve you, the WWE Universe, during the holiday season. Additionally, SmackDown will be broadcast live on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Deck the halls and ring in the New Year with Monday Night Raw, live on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 on USA Network.