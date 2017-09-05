Ronda Rousey & Friends Challenge WWE's Horsewomen

Sponsored Links



-- It appears WWE is going ahead with a tease of a MMA Four Horsewomen vs. WWE Horsewomen storyline. During the Mae Young Classic tournament, Ronda Rousey along with fellow Four Horsewomen Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir were talking about the win by Shayna Baszer, who is also one of the Horsewomen. They were interrupted by WWE's trio of Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch (with Sasha Banks the only one missing). Rousey then stated: "You name the time. You name the place" prompting the WWE women to simply walk away.

