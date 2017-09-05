Ronda Rousey & Friends Challenge WWE's Horsewomen

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on September 5, 2017 - 1:12am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- It appears WWE is going ahead with a tease of a MMA Four Horsewomen vs. WWE Horsewomen storyline. During the Mae Young Classic tournament, Ronda Rousey along with fellow Four Horsewomen Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir were talking about the win by Shayna Baszer, who is also one of the Horsewomen. They were interrupted by WWE's trio of Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch (with Sasha Banks the only one missing). Rousey then stated: "You name the time. You name the place" prompting the WWE women to simply walk away.

-- You can see the video here.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.