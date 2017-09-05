Reby Hardy Upset at Live Christmas Raw, Big Show Undergoing Surgery?

Sponsored Links



-- With WWE announcing today that Raw will be live on both Christmas and New Year's, Matt Hardy's wife Reby and Jeff Hardy's wife Beth both took to Twitter to voice their displeasure:

Christmas Day. Really??? Some are sensitive to my "public complaining" so let me NOT publicly complain about our Christmas Day without Jeff — Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) September 4, 2017

Christmas is ruined pic.twitter.com/dar2lWAmxc — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 4, 2017

-- As seen on tonight's Raw, Braun Strowman destroyed Big Show after their steel cage match putting him through the side of the cage. WWE posted a video (below) of Show struggling to get to the back with the aid of several referees.

-- There are some online reports that Show is actually going to be off TV for a little while as he needs to undergo a minor hip procedure. However, whether he has the surgery or not, Show is not really expected to be consistently on TV anyway as his in-ring career is rapidly winding down.