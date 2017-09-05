Smackdown Preview: Nakamura vs. Orton, Carmella vs. Natalya, Owens/Shane, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is tonight's Smackdown Live preview:

Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura battle for a WWE Championship opportunity tonight on SmackDown LIVE

Both Orton and Nakamura got measures of payback on Mahal and his crew in recent weeks, but still want the WWE Championship more than anything. Only one Superstar will earn the right to challenge Jinder Mahal. Who will it be: The Viper or The Artist Known as Shinsuke Nakamura?

Natalya takes on Carmella tonight on SmackDown LIVE

Though she teamed up with Natalya to face Naomi & Becky Lynch on SmackDown LIVE two weeks ago, The Princess of Staten Island seemed ready to cash in on her partner, though she may have altered her strategy after James Ellsworth blurted out her gameplan. However, there will be no pretenses when the two clash tonight. Will Carmella soften up the champion for a potential cash-in, or will Natalya prove that Ms. Money in the Bank isn’t ready to hold the SmackDown Women’s Title?

Will Kevin Owens continue to rail against Shane McMahon?

KO tried to prove his point last week, taking over as official after forcing the referee for the match between Sami Zayn and Aiden English’s match to give him his jersey. Owens may have gone a bit overboard, planting Zayn with a Pop-up Powerbomb, then fast-counting English’s pinfall. Shane ruled that Owens’ decision as the impromptu referee was not official, but seemingly now realizes just how furious Owens is. Will Kevin Owens continue to antagonize Shane McMahon?

Will Dolph Ziggler finally show off his star power?

During SmackDown LIVE last week, an erratic Dolph Ziggler promised to show the WWE Universe star power like they’d never seen before. The Showoff went back on his word, however, saying the crowd in Little Rock, Ark., didn’t deserve to see what he had planned. He went on to promise that he would make his big reveal tonight. Will Ziggler finally unveil what will give him unprecedented star power?

Corey Graves to take over as new SmackDown LIVE commentator

As first announced on WWE's Twitter page, Corey Graves will be joining the SmackDown LIVE commentary team, replacing JBL who opted to leave his position at the desk late last week to pursue his new opportunity as a Beyond Sport Global Ambassador.