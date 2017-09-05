WWE News: Ric Flair Update, Roman Reigns Still Planned to be Face of Company

-- Ric Flair is still yet to undergo a second surgery, but according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, this surgery is not considered nearly as serious as the first one that Flair has already successfully gotten through. As a result, the worst looks to be behind Flair though he still has a lengthy road to full recovery.

-- Even though Roman Reigns is playing a clear heel and John Cena a face in their current program, the long term plan is still for Roman Reigns to be the top babyface of the company, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

-- This has been Vince McMahon's plan all along and perhaps the only time in history where a promoter has been so relentless in trying to get someone over and the storyline with Cena is Vince's latest attempt.




