Rumored Locations of Christmas & New Year's Raw This Year

-- The rumored location for the Christmas Day Raw is Chicago/Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena. Smackdown the next night on Boxing Day is also expected to be held there.

-- As for the New Year's Day Raw, the rumored location is either Miami, FL or Orlando, FL and Smackdown the next night is being considered for Tampa, FL (if Raw is in Miami) or Orlando again (if Raw is there too).

-- Also in a bit of a followup to a previous note, it appears the decision to run Raw live on Christmas Day is a decision that was pushed by the USA Network and not WWE. It will be the first time in more than 30 years that the company will be airing a live program on Christmas.




