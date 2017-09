Sponsored Links

-- The following is scheduled for tonight's WWE Smackdown LIVE: * Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - the consensus backstage is that Nakamura is going to win and go on to face Jinder Mahal. * Natalya vs. Carmella in a non-title match. * Aiden English vs. Sami Zayn in a rematch from last week. * Dolph Ziggler vs a yet to be named wrestler. Rumors that it could be someone like Bobby Roode.





