Sponsored Links

-- Global Force Wrestling (GFW) announced today that Jeff Jarrett will be taking a leave of absence from the company to focus on personal matters. The company's statement was as follows: "Effective immediately, Jeff Jarrett is taking an indefinite leave of absence from his position as Chief Creative Officer to focus on personal matters. Jeff will be available on a consultative basis as needed."





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more