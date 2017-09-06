Alexa Bliss Talks About Friendship With Nia Jax, Battle with Anorexia, Future Goals, more

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar ALEXA BLISS is the special guest on a brand new episode of PodcastOne’s Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. In an intimate discussion, Alexa Bliss talks about growing up as an athlete, her start in the WWE, the challenge of transitioning from cheerleader to WWE Superstar, her shocking draft to the main roster, how she learned to cut perfect promos, her engagement with Buddy Murphy, her struggle with anorexia throughout the years and overcoming the disease, how she utilizes her WWE platform, her "bestie" Nia Jax, what’s left on her bucket list in the WWE and more.

Here are some highlights:

Alexa On Her Battle With Anorexia:

It started off as simple dieting and I was trying just to watch what I was eating and then I started weighing myself and then it becomes a numbers game. Once you start weighing yourself everyday, you start seeing little pounds drop here and there and then you say, “Okay, what’s the next number I can get to? What’s the next number I can get to?” And then that’s when I started researching and learning about calories and I became obsessed. I can’t even tell you, it’s crazy to talk about. I became obsessed with counting calories, obsessed with making sure that I knew exactly what was going into my body at all times. I used to make these little note cards and my mom found these note cards and that's when she knew I had a problem.

They were just little tiny cards and they had food places that I had normally ate and it would have an item from that place-let's say it was like chicken from Burger King, it would have the amount of calories, the amount of fat, the amount of sodium and I made my own little nutritional cards. And then I would write down how much of that I would have to make a certain amount of calories that would fit my diet that day. And you know cheering, we would have practice after school and it got to the point where I would try all these little tricks just to not eat and I remember I was starving, I was so hungry and it was cheer practice and I remember chewing up a protein bar and spitting it back out just to get the flavor of food in my mouth and some kind of energy absorbed from that and I would spit it out and go train because I was so calorie conscious. I would get up a four in the morning before school, I would go and do cardio and then at school I made sure that I would only eat a Jell-O, an apple, and an egg white and that equaled to 150 calories a day and the weight just started dropping off of me like crazy. I went from 130 to 90 in six weeks.

My mom was anorexic when she was younger so she knew, she knew exactly when she saw that I was like smelling food, but not eating it or if I was cutting my food up into really tiny pieces. I would have a piece of bread in the morning and I would just tear it up into tiny pieces and it would take me 30 minutes to eat that one piece of bread. I got real skinny, I was weak, I remember I turned into this completely different person because when you’re wrapped up in an eating disorder, you’re not yourself.

Alexa On Her Friendship with Nia Jax

She’s very loud, I’m very quiet. We balance each other out like crazy. We’ll call each other out on crap all the time, we’ll joke around nonstop. I’ve always been friends with people like Nia, I’ve always been. I love Nia, she is amazing. She’s outgoing, she’s funny, we joke around all the time, we quote Bridesmaids like its going out of style, it’s the best! We’re always making each other laugh. Like when one of us is stressed, we always try to bring the other one up, you know? We sing songs on the top of our lungs on car rides. I’m pretty sure we’re the first like real best friends that have ever been on it (Total Divas) so I think that will be very interesting.

When NXT has tryouts, they have some of the talent to come and help and like work the tryout, tell people where to roll, where to do this, basically boss everyone around. I worked Nia’s tryout and so I remember I was doing cardio while they were having a lunch break and she comes up and she starts talking to me like she knew me forever, like she’s never met a stranger in her life! And I was like, “Oh, hello!” And then we’ve just become really close after that and became best friends shortly after.

Alexa On Her Future Goals in the WWE

I want to be one of the longest reigning champions and for our women as a whole, even if I’m not in the match, I want us to have a Main Event at WrestleMania. That’s what I want so bad more than anything even if I’m not in the match-I mean I would love to be in the match let’s not get that twisted, but if we could have a Main Event on WrestleMania, that would be the ultimate thing.

