Report: Anthem Sports Ready To Sell Global Force Wresting/Impact Wrestling

Global Force Wrestling's future is reportedly in jeopardy. After Jeff Jarrett taking an indefinite leave of absence to focus on personal matters, Sports Illustrated reports that GFW's parent company Anthem Sports is ready to sell the company.

The report says "hemorrhaging funds" and Anthem needed to "gut the Fight Network" just to finance GFW. It's believed that Jarrett still owns the name "Global Force Wrestling," so Anthem would actually be selling "Impact Wrestling."

PWInsider.com reports that there were multiple meetings this week to discuss the future of the company, which members of the roster were included in.

Potential suitors for the company include former TNA investor Billy Corgan, WWE, or Ring Of Honor.