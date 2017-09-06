Roode Speaks On His SmackDown Dark Match (Video), Shane Publicly Apologizes, TJP vs. Swann

Sponsored Links



- Bobby Roode deafeated Mike Kanellis in the dark match before this week's episode of SmackDown Live. WWE uploaded a video after the event where Roode discusses the match and performing in front of the WWE Universe. Roode talks about how anything can happen in the ring, and says he was glad to open up the show to make the SmackDown crowd feel a little bit more glorious.

- The rubber match between TJP and Rich Swann has been booked for next week's 205 Live in Las Vegas, NV. TJP returned to the ring this week with a win over Ariya Daivari. Perkins had been out of action selling a storyline injury.

- WWE ran an angle on SmackDown this week where show commissioner Shane McMahon assaulted Kevin Owens, which prompted Owens to sue McMahon and WWE in retaliation. Owens says he's going to take over SmackDown, and Shane issued an apology on Twitter to the employees who might be effected by what's about to happen. As noted, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will be on SmackDown next week to take part in the storyline.