Dolph Ziggler Continues New Storyline (Video), Kurt Angle Praises RAW Match, Shane's Shocking SmackDown Moment

Submitted by Eric Lynch on September 6, 2017 - 1:19pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Dolph Ziggler had his "re-debut" on SmackDown on Tuesday, with the same entrance music and style as usual, then he cut a promo mocking some of the more popular characters in WWE. WWE continued the angle on YouTube after the show, with the above video where Ziggler interrupts Renee Young backstage and continues ranting about other wrestlers' gimmicks.

- RAW General Manager and former WWE Champion Kurt Angle gave high grades to The Big Show & Braun Strowman's cage match on Monday's show. The Olympic Gold Medalist took to Twitter to call the bout a "classic cage match" and recommended that fans check it out.

- WWE ran an opinion poll after Tuesday's SmackDown where 37% fans voted Shane McMahon being suspended as the "most shocking" moment of the show. 30% of fans voted for Shane's attack on Kevin Owens, while 22% voted for Carmella kissing James Ellsworth.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.