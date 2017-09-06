Dolph Ziggler Continues New Storyline (Video), Kurt Angle Praises RAW Match, Shane's Shocking SmackDown Moment

Sponsored Links



- Dolph Ziggler had his "re-debut" on SmackDown on Tuesday, with the same entrance music and style as usual, then he cut a promo mocking some of the more popular characters in WWE. WWE continued the angle on YouTube after the show, with the above video where Ziggler interrupts Renee Young backstage and continues ranting about other wrestlers' gimmicks.

- RAW General Manager and former WWE Champion Kurt Angle gave high grades to The Big Show & Braun Strowman's cage match on Monday's show. The Olympic Gold Medalist took to Twitter to call the bout a "classic cage match" and recommended that fans check it out.

2 big men that "know how" to put on a classic cage match. If you haven't seen #BraunvsShow from Raw last night, watch it!! It's worth it! pic.twitter.com/AzcalScsDs — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) September 5, 2017

- WWE ran an opinion poll after Tuesday's SmackDown where 37% fans voted Shane McMahon being suspended as the "most shocking" moment of the show. 30% of fans voted for Shane's attack on Kevin Owens, while 22% voted for Carmella kissing James Ellsworth.