WWE 2K18 Roster Reveal Pt. 4 With Breezango: 47 Playable Superstars Announced

On Wednesday, IGN released part four of their WWE 2K18 roster reveal with hosts Corey Graves, Renee Young and special guests, Breezango.

In the fourth installment of the WWE 2K18 roster reveal, 47 new playable WWE Superstars were announced for the new video game, joining the previously announced 41 in part three, 37 in part two and 47 in part one.

Check out parts one, two, three and four of the WWE 2K18 roster reveal below. Video of part four of the WWE 2K18 roster reveal featuring Graves, Young and Breezango can be seen above.

WWE 2K18 ROSTER REVEAL -- Part 1 * Bray Wyatt

* Dolph Ziggler

* Sami Zayn

* Dean Ambrose

* Baron Corbin

* Kalisto

* Akira Tozawa

* Sin Cara

* Hideo Itami

* Eric Young

* Jinder Mahal

* Bushwacker Butch

* Bushwacker Luke

* Konnor

* Viktor

* Cesaro

* Sheamus

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* Nikki Cross

* Alundra Blayze

* Emma

* Lita

* Summer Rae

* Paige

* Brie Bella

* Nikki Bella

* British Bulldog

* Buddy Roberts

* Diamond Dallas Page

* Big Boss Man

* Mark Henry

* Bam Bam Bigelow

* Bret Hart

* Dusty Rhodes

* The Undertaker

* Big Show

* Andre the Giant

* Kane

* Diesel (and Kevin Nash)

* Luke Harper

* Erick Rowan

* Sawyer Fulton

* Alexander Wolfe

* Killian Dain

* Braun Strowman

* Goldust WWE 2K18 ROSTER REVEAL -- Part 2 * Goldberg

* Earthquake

* Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

* Larry Zbyszko

* Brutus Beefcake

* Greg Valentine

* Edge

* The Godfather

* Eddie Guerrero

* Daniel Bryan

* Maryse

* Naomi

* Sasha Banks

* Bayley

* Ivory

* Natalya

* Mickie James

* Becky Lynch

* Tamina

* Ember Moon

* Kerry Von Erich

* Kevin Von Erich

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* Mojo Rawley

* Zack Ryder

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* AJ Styles

* Bobby Roode

* The Miz

* Roman Reigns

* The Rock

* Randy Orton

* Triple H

* Kurt Angle

* Brock Lesnar

* John Cena WWE 2K18 ROSTER REVEAL -- Part 3 * Akam

* Alexa Bliss

* Apollo Crews

* Asuka

* Big Cass

* Carmella

* Cedric Alexander

* Chad Gable

* Chris Jericho

* Dana Brooke

* Dash Wilder

* Finn Bálor

* Jason Jordan

* Jimmy Garvin

* Johnny Gargano

* Kevin Owens

* Lex Luger

* Macho Man Randy Savage

* Michael P.S. Hayes

* Mick Foley

* Miss Jacqueline

* Mr. Perfect

* Neville

* Nia Jax

* Nick Miller

* Razor Ramon

* Rezar

* Ric Flair

* Rick Martel

* Rick Rude

* Ricky The Dragon Steamboat

* Rikishi

* Roderick Strong

* Rusev

* Samoa Joe

* Scott Dawson

* Shane Thorne

* TJ Perkins

* Tommaso Ciampa

* Tye Dillinger

* Vader WWE 2K18 ROSTER REVEAL -- Part 4 * JBL

* Tatanka

* Typhoon

* Tatsumi Fujinami

* RVD

* Booker T

* Batista

* Trish Stratus

* Sycho Sid

* Jake "The Snake" Roberts

* Christian

* "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

* Aiden English

* Goldust

* Big E

* Kofi Kingston

* Xavier Woods

* Sting

* Shawn Michaels

* Titus O'Neil

* Enzo Amore

* The Brian Kendrick

* Shane McMahon

* Alicia Fox

* Stephanie McMahon

* Ultimate Warrior

* Charlotte Flair

* Curtis Axel

* Bo Dallas

* Kassius Ohno

* Darren Young

* Rich Swann

* Gran Metalik

* Noam Dar

* Jack Gallagher

* No Way Jose

* Primo Colon

* Epico Colon

* Tyson Kidd

* Billie Kay

* Peyton Royce

* Rhyno

* Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater

* R-Truth

* Tyler Breeze

* Fandango