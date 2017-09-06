Robbie E. On Former TNA Stars Succeeding In WWE, If He Might End Up In WWE

Sponsored Links



GFW star Robbie E. recently spoke with our friend Raj Giri at WrestlingInc.com for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On former top TNA stars such as AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode succeeding on the top level in WWE: "It's not only three awesome wrestlers because they are so talented, it's also cool because there was a time when everyone said that if you were in TNA you would be there for life and that there is no where else to go, but it shows that there is. This goes to show how awesome Jeff Jarrett is because he helped brand them. Believe me, Jeff helped them develop their platform on Spike TV at the time and become such bigger stars it's awesome and am so happy for them. All three are great guys. When I first started on the road with TNA, me and Bobby Roode travelled everywhere together so I learned so much from him. I'm super happy for him."

On himself possibly ending up in WWE at some point: "It's Pro Wrestling, anything can happen. I may end up fighting (Conor) McGregor. Maybe my wife will give me permission to go on the Bachelor just because I like the show so much."

On his "Dad Bod" feature with Muscle & Fitness, including social media posts every Monday at 10:30am: "When I did Amazing Race, it was the first time I had connected with Muscle & Fitness. They had actually done an article about me on how I trained for the Race and how I worked on my endurance, and stayed fit during the filming; since then we hit it off on the person who interviewed me so every few months they will reach out to me or I will reach out to them, just kind of like, hey, any new happenings going on in your life? So, when they recently contacted me I had my baby twins and they asked me how my fitness was going and how my lifestyle has changed since having them, I said to them, no, no matter what I go to the gym. They came up with the idea of why I don't do weekly videos and how I can still stay fit and not have a 'Dad Bod.'"

