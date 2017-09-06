Raw Viewership Plunges for Labor Edition of the Show

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on September 6, 2017 - 4:25pm
-- WWE Raw viewership dipped considerably week-over-week, falling to under 3 million viewers for the first time since early July. The show pulled in an average of 2.916 million which can pretty much be attributed to the Labor Day holiday in the US.

-- On the night, Raw finished second in total viewership to the college football game on ESPN and also second in all the key demographics behind the game.

-- Hourly numbers:

* Hour One - 3.069 million
* Hour Two - 2.978 million
* Hour Three - 2.750 million




