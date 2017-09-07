Possible Reason for Emma's Inclusion in Women's Title Match; More on Jeff Jarrett

-- On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that the reason for Emma's inclusion in the upcoming fatal four-way women's title match could be to take the loss in the match. It's unlikely that either Alexa Bliss or Nia Jax will be the one to to get pinned and the thinking may also be that it's too soon for Sasha Banks to take a pin as well.

-- The latest on Jeff Jarrett's personal leave of absence is that even though Jarrett himself only found out about it hours before everyone else, apparently others in the company were aware of this development for at least a week in advance.




