WWE SmackDown Live Viewership Increases This Week (9/5)

The September 5th episode of WWE SmackDown Live finished with 2.582 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

By comparison, last week's show finished with 2.455 million viewers, marking a healthy increase in viewership for this week's show.

Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live, which featured Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a number one contendership match in the main event, finished number five in viewership. This week's show trailed American Horror Story, The Haves & Have Notes, Rachel Maddow and Hannity in overall viewership.