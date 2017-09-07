The Usos Talk About Past Incident With Well-Known WWE Tag-Team

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstars The Usos -- Jimmy and Jey -- recently appeared as guests on Edge and Christian's podcast, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On working with American Alpha and hoping to work with Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable: "We had a match with American Alpha. Like, we had a nice little run with them, but it got kind of cut short. We [were] tearing it up with those guys. I got in the ring with Gable and I was like, 'holy hell! You can rip my arms off if you wanted to!' It's ridiculous."

On The World's Greatest Tag-Team (Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas) taking liberties with them when they were rookies: "Man, me personally, it'll be interesting with this brand new tag team that just got here last week, Shelton and Gable. I said them because I ain't never been in the ring with Shelton and our first practice, our first, like, 'hey, you guys are wrestling - we're getting you in the gym right now' was Shelton and Charlie Haas, [they] dragged me and my brother to a 24 Hour Fitness, the first day, in Houston, Texas, before a contract, before even learning how to bump and they killed us in the gym, like, murdered us like mad men! And they did it on purpose to where you couldn't even move. I was like, 'holy hell!' But I'll never forget that and the second day, I was scared to go in the gym. It was the first time of being legit scared to go into a gym, man!

"The first time we ever locked up with Charlie Haas it was like a soft lockup. He was like, 'do it again.' We went to lock up again [and] 'boom', snot came out our nose, 'this is how you lock up.' I was like, 'what the? I don't think I want to do this.' Man, he gave me one of the hardest arm drags. I set in for an arm drag and he snapped me so fast, man.' I was like, 'okay.' Now, I knew what I was getting into."

Check out the complete episode of E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness featuring The Usos interview at Art19.com.