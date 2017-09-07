Dolph Ziggler Jokes About "Phoning It In," Vince Congratulates Nikki On DWTS

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 7, 2017 - 1:10pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Dolph Ziggler, who recently returned to WWE television, continues to joke about "phoning it in." On his official Twitter page, Ziggler promoted his appearance on FOX Business later today with another reference to "phoning it in."

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also recently took to social media, posting the following congratulatory message to Nikki Bella for making it on the cast of the new season of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars."




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.