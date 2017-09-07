Dolph Ziggler Jokes About "Phoning It In," Vince Congratulates Nikki On DWTS

Sponsored Links



- Dolph Ziggler, who recently returned to WWE television, continues to joke about "phoning it in." On his official Twitter page, Ziggler promoted his appearance on FOX Business later today with another reference to "phoning it in."

crushing it on #Kennedy with @KennedyNation THURSDAY 8pm @FoxBusiness (don't worry, I only phone it in at my night job) pic.twitter.com/WRxhSn37er — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 6, 2017

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also recently took to social media, posting the following congratulatory message to Nikki Bella for making it on the cast of the new season of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars."