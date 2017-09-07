Dolph Ziggler Jokes About "Phoning It In," Vince Congratulates Nikki On DWTS[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
- Dolph Ziggler, who recently returned to WWE television, continues to joke about "phoning it in." On his official Twitter page, Ziggler promoted his appearance on FOX Business later today with another reference to "phoning it in."
- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also recently took to social media, posting the following congratulatory message to Nikki Bella for making it on the cast of the new season of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars."