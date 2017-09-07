More on Potential Impact Wrestling Sale; Headquarters Moving from Nashville

-- For what it's worth, Anthem Sports and multiple prospective buyers are both denying that there are any negotiations to purchase Impact Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

-- While those in the company believe there is no imminent sale, Meltzer added that it should be noted that even if there were talks going on, all parties would be actively denying it anyway. The only change that appears to be happening - other than Jeff Jarrett being on the outs - is that the company is moving their headquarters from Nashville, TN to Toronto, ON.

-- Impact's creative team will now be headed by John Gaburick (who was in charge under Carter), Scott D’Amore, and Sonjay Dutt. Jim Cornette is technically not on the creative team, but has stated that he would give his input when asked.




