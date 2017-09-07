WWE Postpones This Weekend's NXT Live Events In Florida Due To Hurricane Irma

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 7, 2017 - 3:16pm
On Thursday, WWE announced that they would be postponing all of their upcoming live events in Florida due to Hurricane Irma.

Featured below is the official statement from WWE.com:

Upcoming NXT Live events in Florida postponed due to Hurricane Irma

With Hurricane Irma fast approaching and Florida under a state of emergency, four upcoming NXT Live Events have been postponed.

NXT Live Events on Friday, Sept. 8, in Daytona Beach; Saturday, Sept. 9, in Crystal River; Thursday, Sept. 14, in Lakeland; and Friday, Sept. 15, in Dade City, have been postponed. The Sept. 15 Live Event in Dade City has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5, and tickets that have been previously purchased for the show will be honored that night.

Please stay tuned to NXTTickets.com and any additional questions can be directed to nxttickets@wwecorp.com.




